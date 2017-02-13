How Rihanna Turned the 2017 Grammy Awards Into Her Own Show

When it comes to spicing up an award show, look no further than Rihanna.

While the star unfortunately did not get to take home a statue for any of her eight nominations Sunday night at the 2017 Grammy Awards, she proved she can turn any situation into an award-winning night. The flask-wielding songstress kept fans and reporters on their toes from the very beginning of the event when she arrived to the Staples Center red carpet while the show was already underway.

Cameras couldn't miss the star as she donned a bright Armani Privé orange crop top and ballroom skirt in one of the front-row seats. In addition to not-so-subtly taking swigs from a flask (bejeweled, of course), RiRi proved she had much more than love on the brain when she turned to her assistant, Jennifer Rosales, at one point in the night and said, "Think it's time for another shot." And the #1 Boss Award goes to...