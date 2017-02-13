Tituss Burgess Channels Beyoncé in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Teaser You Never Knew You Needed

YouTube
Kimmy Schmidt is finally back. Netflix announced the season three premiere date for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in a way only Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt could with Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) channeling Beyoncé, complete with a yellow dress and that Lemonade baseball bat.
"Kimberly, use your key, I am Lemonade-ing," Titus yells to an unseen Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper).
In the clip below, Titus is singing about Mikey (Mike Carlsen), which leads us to believe things aren't exactly going well for the couple. When viewers last saw Titus, he made a pit stop in Titusville struggling with his career and relationship. Kimmy reconnected with her mom (Lisa Kudrow) and it was revealed that she was married to the Reverend (Jon Hamm). Twist! From the looks of the teaser, Lillian (Carol Kane) helps out with Titus' Lemonade-ing.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt also stars Jane Krakowski as Jacqueline White. Past guest stars include Amy Sedaris, Tina Fey (the show's co-creator appeared in multiple roles), Jeff Goldblum, Anna Camp, Zosia Mamet, Josh Charles, David Cross, Joshua Jackson, Martin Short, Billy Eichner, Ice-T, Kiernan Shipka and Fred Armisen.
Burgess teased season three, which is still filming, on his Instagram with a picture of Kemper. The caption with the above photo: "#season3 #mywife #herbabyismine#inlove." Kemper gave birth to a baby boy, James, over the summer. Burgess was emotional about the momentous occasion for his costar. "My Ellie had her baby. A son. But why am I emotional. He's not mine. Also someone is gonna call her mom. I cannot wrap my head around it," he wrote on Facebook. "Like she went into labor and pushed someone out. I cant process it."
Season three premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix. That means you will be getting new seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black all within a month of each other. Rest up and get your binging pants cleaned, it's going to be a TV-filled spring.