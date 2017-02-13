CeeLo Green's Golden Look, Adele's Green Doppelgänger and More: Best Memes of the 2017 Grammy Awards

E! News
The 2017 Grammy Awards may be over, but these memes will last a lifetime.
After a star-studded ceremony filled with fake—and real—technical glitches, an expectant Beyoncé and a teary eyed Adele, the Internet had plenty of new material to inspire the latest crop of viral memes.
From CeeLo Green's golden getup to host James Corden's faux staircase fall, the show was chock-full of both shocking and silly bits that were wide open for a few jokes.
Without further ado, here's the best of the Internet's work this time around:
These comparisons by all of y'all need to chill! ? #Grammys pic.twitter.com/9zJfKOycHa— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2017
Adele is just missing her sisters, Flora and Merryweather.
Hey, good enough for Meryl is good enough for us.
youtube makeup tutorials vs. real life pic.twitter.com/RaewmC23By— Ziwe (@ziwe) February 13, 2017
Maybe just a bit more blending, CeeLo?
Why so serious?
Does it look like it's ok, ma'am?
*Sizzle sound effect*
Get the whole dress for $20!
Accurate.
Isaac Newton: I present my universal law of gravitation theory— BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 13, 2017
Beyoncé: I think not sweetie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aWfEjhPxjE
Don't lie—you gasped, too.