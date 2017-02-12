Attention Music Lovers: DJ Khaled Just Dropped a Brand New Song With Beyoncé and Jay Z

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The 2017 Grammy Awards just wouldn't be complete without new music!
As the curtains closed following an incredible Sunday evening of show-stopping performances and surprise moments, DJ Khaled released a brand new single featuring the king and queen of music—Beyoncéand Jay Z. The track, called "Shining," dropped exclusively on Tidal (because, duh) and features Bey's iconic vocals and her rapper hubby's signature rhymes.
Safe to say it won't take any time at all for "Shining" to dominate the top of the charts. The single's cover art is pretty darn cute as well, as Khaled's son Asahd Tuck Khaled, who he welcomed last October with fiancé Nicole Tuck, poses in a black and white tuxedo under a spotlight.