Did Adele Just Confirm She's Married? Singer Calls Simon Konecki Her "Husband" During 2017 Grammys Acceptance Speech

Surprise!
Adele may be one of the most famous faces in the music industry, but the "Hello" singer made sure to keep her top-secret wedding to longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki under wraps.
The "Hello" songstress appeared to confirm her relationship status as married during Sunday night's 2017 Grammys. While accepting the award for Album of the Year, she thanked many close to her including "husband" Simon. Both the singer and Simon were also sporting rings on that finger while inside the Staples Center.
Shortly after the show, however, Adele referred to Simon as her "partner" while in the press room.
While very few details are known about Adele and Simon's special day, one guest of the couples' nuptials is for certain…their son Angelo.
The 28-year-old British star has recently completed her sold-out world tour and she took to the stage to joke about what she was planning to do on her time off.
"My son is about to turn 4 very, very soon. I'm starting to get very emotional about it because I feel like once they turn 4, they're not really your actual baby anymore. So my womb is starting to ache a little bit. ‘Baby, baby, baby, need a baby, need a baby.'"
She later clarified to the audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, "I'm not pregnant. I won't get pregnant until the end of the tour."
And speaking of the end of the tour, Adele hopped on social media to thank everyone for all of their hard work during the grueling months on the road.
"I just finished my 107 shows in 10 months. 100 percent live every night. I bloody smashed it, even if I do say so myself. You lot have been incredible, every night you've been so beautiful, loving and engaged," she wrote back in November.
"My band and my crew you made the whole thing turn and my beautiful family made it easy for me to do."
Congratulations to the newlyweds on the exciting family news!