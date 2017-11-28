James Corden's Best Moments Hosting the 2017 Grammy Awards

Now that the list of nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards has been released, the countdown to the big night can officially begin.

James Corden will be fulfilling the role of host for the second year in a row. The late night comedian announced the news during a panel at CBS' Upfronts event in New York, where this year's awards ceremony will be held.

Topping last year's performance won't be easy for Corden. The Late Late Show host pulled out all the stops at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Here's a look back: