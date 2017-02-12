Rihanna and Her Grammys Flask Are the New Leonardo DiCaprio and His Vape Pen

They said it was a love that couldn't be topped. They said they were a match made in heaven. They said no two people (or person and thing, rather) were ever more perfect for each other.

Well move over, Leonardo DiCaprio and Leonardo DiCaprio's vape pen, because there's a new It Couple in town. We give you: Rihanna and Rihanna's flask.

The happy twosome arrived to the 2017 Grammys arm-in-arm, first hitting the red carpet. The flask took a backseat from the attention for the occasion, preferring to let Rihanna shine in her element for the photographers. It takes a very confident couple to understand when it's one person's moment, ya know? But they were together soon enough, and have stuck by each other's side throughout the entirety of the show.