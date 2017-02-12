Adele Mouths "I Love You" to Beyoncé After Beating Her in the Song of the Year Category at the 2017 Grammys

Talk about friendly competition!
Adele took home the award for Song of the Year for her smash hit "Hello," which she opened the 2017 Grammys with earlier in the night, beating out But before going into her official acceptance speech, Adele took a moment during her walk up to the podium to mouth "I love you" to Beyoncé, who was also up for the award for "Formation." Say it with us: girl power.
After taking the stage, the 28-year-old took a moment to apologize for swearing during her tribute performance to George Michael earlier in the show, which she stopped and then re-started.
"I really apologize for swearing. George Michael, I love him, he means a lot to me," she said. "I'm really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere."
CBS
Adele then went on to thank her record labels, her manager, and her collaborator, Greg Kurstin, who came on stage with her to accept the award.
"Greg kept coming to England to work with me, I was really hard work this record. I had a very short attention span. He would come to me in England, so that I didn't have to leave my son, and yet you would leave your son and daughter," she said to Greg. "So thank you for your patience with me and for helping me create my favorite song I've ever done."
In addition to Beyoncé, Adele also beat Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," and Lukas Graham's "7 Years" to take home the award.