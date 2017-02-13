Every Outfit Kendall Jenner Wore During NYFW Fall 2017

On and off the runway, Kendall Jenner is killing it at NYFW.

Kendall may have one of the busiest fashion week schedules, but the beauty knows how to consistently look on-point through it all. When she's not strutting in couture on the catwalk, you can find the star making low-key fashion statements running around town.

For instance, the supermodel shut down the La Perla Fall 2017 show, alongside Naomi Campbell, Stella Maxwell and Imaan Hammam, in an elaborate gold, lace gown, embellished with intricate embroidery.