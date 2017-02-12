Maren Morris and Alicia Keys Bring Girl Power to the 2017 Grammys With a Stellar Performance of "Once"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
During a show that saw Beyoncé bring the house down, Bruno Mars melt the pants off everyone with his swagger and Adele quit literally stop the show during her moving tribute to George Michael, there was another performance that had us clutching our pearls in awe.
It was a team-up that we never saw coming, but once first-time Grammy winner Maren Morris and the legendary Alicia Keys took the stage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for a performance of Morris' "Once"—the song's TV debut—we were bowled over by the duo. Seriously, can we get a studio version of this duet, like, yesterday?
The team-up wasn't the first time the pair have worked together, however. On a December 2016 episode of CMT's Crossroads, which famously pairs up country artists with musicians from other genres to trade off performing each other's songs while dueting, had Morris and Keys make sweet music together, but it was nothing quite like the sultry and powerful performance they delivered tonight.
Prior to the big moment, Morris spoke about the performance with E! News' Giuliana Rancic during a chat on the red carpet."We're singing the last song on my record called 'Once.' I've never performed it on TV. So this is the first time we're doing it," Morris explained. "I love her so much. We met on CMT Crossroads a couple months ago and just sort of bonded. So this is a really organic way to come back together for my first Grammys."