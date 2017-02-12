Maren Morris and Alicia Keys Bring Girl Power to the 2017 Grammys With a Stellar Performance of "Once"

During a show that saw Beyoncé bring the house down, Bruno Mars melt the pants off everyone with his swagger and Adele quit literally stop the show during her moving tribute to George Michael, there was another performance that had us clutching our pearls in awe.

It was a team-up that we never saw coming, but once first-time Grammy winner Maren Morris and the legendary Alicia Keys took the stage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for a performance of Morris' "Once"—the song's TV debut—we were bowled over by the duo. Seriously, can we get a studio version of this duet, like, yesterday?