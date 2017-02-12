Blue Ivy Carter Had the Best Time at the 2017 Grammys: Here's Why!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Blue Ivy Carter is having the best night ever!
Beyoncé and Jay Z's adorable daughter managed to steal the show at the 2017 Grammys in more ways than one, whether she was making fashion statements, cheering on her famous mama or mixing and mingling with music's elite.
First, let's start with her chic ensemble. The adorable 5-year-old channeled Prince in a hot pink pantsuit with a ruffled blouse reminiscent of the late music legend. She accessorized #flawlessly with a matching manicure and a shimmery clutch.
Then, there was the cute moment she shared with papa Jay. The doting dad couldn't help but plant a sweet smooch on Blue's cheek as they watched the event from the front row (because, duh).
Blue Ivy Carter's reaction to her mom's performance is the CUTEST. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/VXiqszl4vl— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 13, 2017
When it came time for mama Bey's show-stopping performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," Blue was the proudest one in the crowd as she jumped up from her seat to cheer with a big smile on her face.
But Beyoncé wasn't the only one who brought Miss Carter to her feet. Blue seemed to be having a blast during Bruno Mars' energetic performance of "That's What I Like" as she snapped and moved her hips to the beat.
Along with dancing, Blue also had no problem socializing with her parents' famous friends. She chatted up host James Corden and gave him a high five before making a delightful cameo in his hilarious Carpool Karaoke moment with Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
CBS
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Even though she didn't join in singing their rendition of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," we should all feel lucky she decided to even make an appearance. And if that wasn't enough, she was later seen hanging out with Rihanna and meeting Nick Jonas!
Jay Z, Blue Ivy e Rihanna #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Dbr3lhCqkS— Rihanna Online (@RihannaOnlineBR) February 13, 2017
If that's not a successful night, we don't know what is!