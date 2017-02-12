James Corden Just Carpool Karaoked With Blue Ivy at the 2017 Grammys...Sort Of

Sweet Caroline indeed!
The 2017 Grammy Awards just gave us one hell of a priceless moment when host James Corden appeared in a giant cardboard car in an effort to bring Carpool Karaoke to the place with the most singing celebs without actually having to drive anyone around Los Angeles.
The bit started with Corden and his car sitting next to Jennifer Lopez, and they were soon joined by John Legend, Jason Derulo, Neil Diamond, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill for a joyful rendition of Neil Diamond's hit, "Sweet Caroline."
Then, halfway through the chorus, they were joined by the biggest celebrity in the room: Blue Ivy Carter.
CBS
Beyoncé and Jay Z's five year-old daughter, who was dressed as Prince, did not appear to know the words to "Sweet Caroline," but it couldn't have mattered less. Corden wrapped an arm around the kid and continued the song, but the song was no longer important. The crowd of celebs doing their best to fit in the frame of a cardboard SUV were no longer important.
There was only Blue Ivy, and our imagined version of the conversation she must have had with Jay Z before she ran over.
"Father, may I join those commoners in their merriment?" she probably asked.
"Yes child, bless this 'Sweet Caroline' cover with your holy presence," he definitely responded.
Anyway, it was a beautiful moment on a night filled with beautiful Beyoncé fam moments, and we are eternally blessed.