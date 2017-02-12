Bruno Mars Just Made Every Woman at the 2017 Grammy Awards Melt

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna, 2017 Grammys, Candids

2017 Grammy Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2017 Grammy Awards

Attention Music Lovers: DJ Khaled Just Dropped a Brand New Song With Beyoncé and Jay Z

Adele, Simon Konecki

Did Adele Just Confirm She's Married? Singer Calls Simon Konecki Her "Husband" During 2017 Grammys Acceptance Speech

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bruno Mars, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

If Bruno Mars' smooth dance moves and silky vocals during that performance of "That's What I Like" didn't have all the women in the Staples Center swooning, they certainly were by the time he and his back-up singers were breaking things down like something out of a '90s R&B dream.

As the camera cut away from the singer's performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards to the celebs in the audience, nearly every lady in the crowd looked as thought they were putty in Bruno's hand. 

Read

Grammy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

"Can I break it down?" Bruno asked as shots of Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Rihanna and Chrissy Tiegen put up no fight, instead getting down the sultry groove. 

"Let's talk to the ladies for a second," he continued. "I see you ladies in your brand-new dresses, looking so beautiful. Some of you still got the tag on it, but it's cool. It's all good. You want options, I get it. What's up, girls? You don't think we'd break it down for you on live TV? You don't think we'd do that for y'all? Fellas, let's show them."

And show them he did. How there weren't panties being thrown on stage by the performance's end, we'll never know.

What did you think about Bruno's song? Did it have you a little hot under the collar, too? Let us know in the comments below!

TAGS/ Bruno Mars , 2017 Grammys , Grammys , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again