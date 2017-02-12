Maren Morris Beats Grammy Veterans Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood for Best Country Solo Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Watch out Nashville, because there's a new country music star at the 2017 Grammys.
During Sunday night's award show, all eyes were on the Best Country Solo Performance category where veterans including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark and Keith Urban were nominated.
In a surprise turn of events, however, newcomer Maren Morris defied expectations and took home the prize for her song "My Church."
"Oh, my goodness. This is so crazy," she shared with the audience during her acceptance speech. "Thank you to the recording academy."
The 26-year-old continued, "11 years ago, I went to the first-ever Grammy camp. It was the first time I ever flew on a plane by myself to L.A. and it's crazy to be here a decade later."
In addition to being nominated for four awards including Best New Artist, Maren was also scheduled to sing with Alicia Keys in a once-in-a-lifetime performance.
"We're singing the last song on my record called 'Once.' I've never performed it on TV. So this is the first time we're doing it," Maren explained to Giuliana Rancic on Live From the Red Carpet. "I love her so much. We met on CMT's Crossroads a couple months ago and just sort of bonded. So this is a really organic way to come back together for my first Grammys."
Before she takes to the stage again, however, Maren will simply take a moment to enjoy her new title as Grammy winner.
"Thank you so much. This is amazing," she shared during her speech while trying to hold back tears. "And the fans. Thank you for giving me the most incredible year of my life."