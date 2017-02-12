Grammys 2017 Best Beauty: Kat Graham, Katy Perry, Tinashe & More!

The Grammys red carpet is certainly one of the most unpredictable.

It's also the biggest, most prestigious music-centric award show of the year, so it's the one time you're sure see all of your favorite artists in one place. And while that always means crazy-unique outfits and can't-miss performances, it also means stepped-up beauty looks that you couldn't have predicted.

Just take Kat Graham who sauced up a typical red lip with a layer of sparkle. (Taylor Swift did the same thing in her "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" video.) Glitter lips are impractical for real-life wear, sure. But for the Grammys, statement makeup is the perfect accessory.