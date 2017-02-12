Prince Inspired Blue Ivy Carter's 2017 Grammy Awards Ensemble, and It's Pure Perfection

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z, 2017 Grammys, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Prepare yourself for some 2017 Grammy Awards cuteness. 

Blue Ivy Carter and proud dad Jay Z were spotted cuddling in the front row, gearing up to cheer on Beyoncéas she prepares to take the stage for her first performance since announcing the Carter-Knowles fam is growing by two. 

This wasn't any old father-daughter bonding time, though. Little miss Blue dressed up as none other than Prince for the festivities, rocking a hot pink pant suit and ruffled white blouse reminiscent of the late music icon's signature style. 

The 5-year-old fashionista accessorized her Grammys look with a silver floral pin, matching pink manicure and a shimmery, magenta-colored clutch shaped like a cat.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper couldn't help but plant a sweet smooch on his little girl's cheek. Too stinkin' cute!

Blue Ivy's proud mama has yet to debut her baby bump publicly, but will soon grace the entire Staples Center audience with what is sure to be an unforgettable performance. 

Before the telecast even began, Queen Bey took home for the Best Music Video award for "Formation." The Recording Academy honored the superstar with nine different nominations for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in categories including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. 

Blue will also have a chance to bust a move to the incredible music from the man who inspired her Grammys look, as some yet-to-be announced artists will honor Prince's legacy with a tribute segment.

Never change, Blue Ivy. 

