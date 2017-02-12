Prince Inspired Blue Ivy Carter's 2017 Grammy Awards Ensemble, and It's Pure Perfection

Prepare yourself for some 2017 Grammy Awards cuteness.

Blue Ivy Carter and proud dad Jay Z were spotted cuddling in the front row, gearing up to cheer on Beyoncéas she prepares to take the stage for her first performance since announcing the Carter-Knowles fam is growing by two.

This wasn't any old father-daughter bonding time, though. Little miss Blue dressed up as none other than Prince for the festivities, rocking a hot pink pant suit and ruffled white blouse reminiscent of the late music icon's signature style.

The 5-year-old fashionista accessorized her Grammys look with a silver floral pin, matching pink manicure and a shimmery, magenta-colored clutch shaped like a cat.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper couldn't help but plant a sweet smooch on his little girl's cheek. Too stinkin' cute!