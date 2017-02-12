WTF Was Up With Mike Posner, Blackbear, and Their Green Hair on the 2017 Grammys Red Carpet?

What is in those pills from Ibiza?!

When Mike Posner and Blackbear hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys, they clearly intended to draw some attention to themselves with their matching lime green hair, a la Jared Leto's Joker in last year's Suicide Squad. Naturally, we were expecting things to get a little weird.

What we weren't expecting—and what Giuliana Rancic certainly wasn't expecting—was the most awkward secondhand non-marriage proposal we've ever had to cringe our way through.

Posner, whose "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" is nominated tonight for Song of the Year, began whispering into Blackbear's ear as Giuliana began the interview. She then asked the obvious question: "What are you guys talking about?"