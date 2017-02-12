The Weeknd and Daft Punk Shoot for the Stars With "I Feel It Coming" Performance at the 2017 Grammys

Backed by a laser light show and a set designed to look like a glacier, Daft Punk worked their musical magic as the Weeknd sang "I Feel It Coming" from his recently released album, Starboy. The compilation was released Nov. 25, making it ineligible for the ceremony; an artist or band's material must have been released between Oct. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016 for consideration.

"A legend once said that a star can never die; it just turns into a smile and melts back into the cosmic music, the dance of life. The artist about to take the stage is a shining star whose cosmic style has embraced the very roots of music, from R&B to soul to hip-hop and now pop music. Joined by his genius collaborates and robot friends Daft Punk , we have here tonight a real starboy," she continued. "Ladies and gentleman, please give a warm welcome to The Weeknd."

"Thank you all," Paris began. "Everybody looks so beautiful—especially Beyoncé ."

Twenty minutes into the 2017 Grammys , Paris Jackson introduced The Weeknd . The Star actress (clad in a dress she co-designed with Michael Scott ) walked out onstage at the Staples Center to bring out the night's second major act, who followed Adele 's performance of "Hello."

✕