Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Drake During 2017 Grammys: "He's Amazing. I Have So Much Love for That Boy"

Jennifer Lopez just talked about working with Drake, and we're trying not to lose it.
Fresh back from working on her Las Vegas show, All I Have, the songstress talked to Ryan Seacrest, who didn't miss a beat and asked about her creative relationship with the "Fake Love" rapper.
"I love Drake he's so brilliant, talented, amazing."
Lopez admits that the two did create a track, "Yes, we did. We made a song together."
"Creative sparks?" Seacrest asked.
"Yes, absolutely we hung out, we have a great time. He's amazing. I have so much love for that boy," she said smiling.
They first sparked romance rumors in December and fueled them more just before the New Year's holiday when they both posted the same photo of themselves embracing.
In January, an insider told E! News that Drake is "completely falling for J.Lo." Weeks later, a source said the two were "not seeing anyone else but each other" and that the rapper has met J.Lo's 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and "is sweet with them." "Drake is in it all the way," the source added. "J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company."
Recently, E! News reported that Lopez and Drake are taking a breather.
The two had been dating over the past couple of months and were last seen together in mid-January. This past weekend, J.Lo posted a cryptic message on Instagram, a popular quote usually attributed to heartache and breakups: "Timing is everything. If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."
A source told E! News exclusively that Lopez and Drake "have taken some time apart, not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane."