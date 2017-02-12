Worst Dressed Stars at the Grammys 2017: Katy Perry, Halsey, Elle King and More!

Thank you, Grammy Awards, for always featuring red-carpet fashion that always pushes the boundaries.

You've given us such iconic looks as Jennifer Lopez' plunging, green Versace dress, the emergence of Pharrell Williams' larger-than-life Vivienne Westwood hat and so many show-shopping moments from Lady Gaga that it's hard to keep count.

Sometimes, however, the ensembles that attempt to be boundary-breaking can just look downright bizarre. Originality always deserves applause, but when the colors clash, the message is confusing or the look is just simply too boring for this over-the-top award show, celebs will earn a spot on our Worst Dressed list.