Best Dressed Stars at the 2017 Grammys: Paris Jackson, Kristin Cavallari & More!

by Raleigh Burgan |

Paris Jackson, 2017 Grammys

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tonight's the night all your favorite singers, songwriters and musicians hit the red carpet.

When it comes to what celebs wear to awards shows, there's often some unspoken guidelines that come with. For the Oscars, you'd probably wear an uber-formal gown. For the Globes, maybe you'd go in a sexy suit. But what makes Grammys fashion so unique is that there are no rules. You never know what to expect and that's what makes this particular night of dressing an exciting one.

Wouldn't you agree?

Photos

Grammys 2017: Best Dressed Celebs

Just look at Paris Jackson in that striped Balmain jumpsuit! Tonight she proves her true style stardom, and that gets us excited to see her on red carpets to come.

Then there's Kristin Cavallari's in her plunging Olima dress giving us major sex appeal.

And lastly, can we talk about Nick Jonas' embellished jacket? It's what dreams are made of.

For the full list of who made our 2017 Grammys best dressed list, click here.

