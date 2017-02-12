How Maren Morris Plans to ''Take the Edge Off'' Before Hitting the Stage at Her First-Ever Grammy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maren Morris is feeling pretty "zen" going into the 2017 Grammy Awards—her first time ever to attend the show!
Not only is the 26-year-old country singer—who donned Michael Costello for the big night—nominated for the very first time, she's looking at a whopping four nominations this year! And yet, while chatting with Giuliana Rancic on E! News Live From the Red Carpet, she felt totally calm and collected.
"I don't know how, but yes, I am [zen]," she explained. "First Grammys. First time nominated. I don't know why or how."
Perhaps it was her soundcheck leading into the big night with a renowned veteran, Alicia Keys.
"We're singing the last song on my record called 'Once.' I've never performed it on TV. So this is the first time we're doing it," Morris explained. "I love her so much. We met on CMT Crossroads a couple months ago and just sort of bonded. So this is a really organic way to come nack together for my first Grammys."
However, while the "My Church" singer may be zen ahead of the show, we couldn't help but wonder how she'll calm those undeniable nerves ahead of taking that Grammys stage for the very first time.
"Just a couple deep breaths," she revealed before admitting, " And maybe a little shot of tequila. That always helps take the edge off for me. I'm from Texas so anything TexMex, tequila—that's my M.O.!"
Girl, we we're with you...Bottoms up!