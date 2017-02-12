James Corden Reveals What Goes Into Hosting the 2017 Grammy Awards (Hint: It Involves a Lot of Vomit)

You'd think that hosting the 59th Annual Grammy Awards would be no big thing for James Corden. After all, the guy hosts a talk show of his own five times a week. But, according to the charming chatterbox himself, the nerves are very real heading into the big event.
"Well, you wake up, you throw up. You get in the car, you throw up again. And then you come in and do a rehearsal," he told E! News' Ryan Seacrest about his day-of prep as he stopped by for a chat on the red carpet.
When Ryan assured the first-time host that his day job was more than enough preparation for the gig, James jokingly demurred. "We make a television show that's on in the middle of the night. People only realize it's on when they've woken up and realized they've left the television on," he said, laughing. "This is very different. We're really going to try and make it fun and celebrate this great year in music."
We've got no doubt that James will more than exceed any expectations as host, but will he kick things off with a musical number of his own? He's still not saying...
Guess we'll just have to tune in to find out.