Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Tease New Details About Their Upcoming Joint Tour at the 2017 Grammys

Faith Hilland Tim McGraw are gearing up to hit the road!

But before they embark on their upcoming Soul2Soul tour later this year, country music's hottest couple caught up with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the 2017 Grammys red carpet.

As for what longtime fans can expect from Faith and Tim's incredible concert experience, the lovebirds played pretty coy—though it seems the pair is definitely hard at work. McGraw explained,"We're in a mind bender right now because we've been rehearsing, the band's been rehearsing and working on a set list."

The country crooner admitted creating a set list is the "toughest thing" to complete when curating the perfect performance, and Faith couldn't help but agree.

"Imagine working on a set list with this guy alone!" Hill gushed of her hubby of nearly two decades. "If it was just him, without me included, he's had like 50, 60-something No. 1 records. Honestly, I could just be in the audience."