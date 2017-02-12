Jesse & Joy Win Best Latin Pop Album at the 2017 Grammys: "We Feel Honored to Represent Our Bicultural Generation"

Jesse & Joy are officially Grammy award-winning artists!

The brother and sister are taking home the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. Un Besito Más is the fourth studio album, and its first single was "Ecos de Amor."

"It's such a privilege to receive this huge recognition in a multicultural ceremony that celebrates music. We are Mexican-American and couldn't be more proud of it, in times like the one we are living in, we feel honored to represent our bicultural generation," the duo said exclusively to E! News only minutes after finding out their first Grammy win.