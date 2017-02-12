Carrie Underwood Reveals the Beauty of "Cinematic Songs" at the 2017 Grammys: "You Can Kill a Guy in a Song"

For Carrie Underwood, it's award show life, not just an award show season.

"People talk about awards show season," she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys. "I'm in country music, it's always award show season."

Underwood is nominated for her song "Church Bells," a song off her album Storyteller, that tells a compelling story.

"I love kind of cinematic songs and I feel like that's something that country music can do that it sets us apart from the other music," she said. "You have the story songs. You can kill a guy in a song and it's OK and I love that."