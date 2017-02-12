Carrie Underwood Reveals the Beauty of "Cinematic Songs" at the 2017 Grammys: "You Can Kill a Guy in a Song"

For Carrie Underwood, it's award show life, not just an award show season.
"People talk about awards show season," she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys. "I'm in country music, it's always award show season."
Underwood is nominated for her song "Church Bells," a song off her album Storyteller, that tells a compelling story.
"I love kind of cinematic songs and I feel like that's something that country music can do that it sets us apart from the other music," she said. "You have the story songs. You can kill a guy in a song and it's OK and I love that."
Underwood will also take the stage with Keith Urban, reuniting from their tour Down Under for "The Fighter," a new song.
"It's just so much fun," she gushed. "Kind of a dance-y type song that gets stuck in your head in a good way."
Underwood got to spend a lot of time with Urban and wife Nicole Kidman and praised his family-oriented mentality. "He's such a nice guy," "When we were shooting the video, Nicole stopped by, his daughters were there, they were in rehearsal the other day. It's nice to be around somebody like."
The key to the success? Making the effort, Underwood said, citing Urban's ability to know when it's time to step away for a second for family time.
Underwood, who has seven Grammys already and is also nominated for "Little Toy Guns," took to the 2017 Grammys red carpet in designer Elie Madi.
"I usually don't do red, but I was feeling it," she said.