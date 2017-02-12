Diplo Might Have the Cutest Dates at the 2017 Grammy Awards...His Kids!

Diplo wins the award for best date at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
The American DJ, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, brought his two young sons, Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz, alongside him to enjoy music's biggest night. Not only did the kiddos don adorable, matching gray suits, but they also didn't shy away from posing for photographers on the red carpet.
In fact, the threesome struck a pose for E! News' Grammys Glambot, cracking us up with their moves...and faces!
While 6-year-old Lockett threw a punch and a kick, it appears 2-year-old Lazer wasn't exactly prepared for the bright lights.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
He adorably squinted as the cameras flashed, missing the opportunity to pose with his daddy and older brother...Oops!
Nonetheless, it was adorable.
The children's mother, Kathryn Lockhart, is Diplo's former girlfriend. She gave birth to their second child in 2014 when the DJ was rumored to be dating Katy Perry.