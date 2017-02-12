Diplo Might Have the Cutest Dates at the 2017 Grammy Awards...His Kids!

Diplo wins the award for best date at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The American DJ, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, brought his two young sons, Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz, alongside him to enjoy music's biggest night. Not only did the kiddos don adorable, matching gray suits, but they also didn't shy away from posing for photographers on the red carpet.

In fact, the threesome struck a pose for E! News' Grammys Glambot, cracking us up with their moves...and faces!

While 6-year-old Lockett threw a punch and a kick, it appears 2-year-old Lazer wasn't exactly prepared for the bright lights.