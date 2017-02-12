Giuliana Rancic's 2017 Grammys Look Is Short, Lacy & Perfect for the Show Where Anything Can Happen: All the Details

Giuliana Rancic is the lady in lace for the 2017 Grammy Awards.

E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and Countdown to the Red Carpet co-host picked a lacy white minidress by Celia Kritharioti—and we are digging the '60s girl group vibes, from the high ruffled neck, flared sleeves and wide leather belt to her perfectly tousled updo.

What better ensemble for music's biggest night?!

G accented the look with sky-high nude Christian Louboutin heels, earrings by Le Vian and a dazzling cocktail ring by Lˊ Dezen (her other noticeably bling is her usual ring, "by Bill Rancic").

Stylist Rebecca Gross helped her put the look together, while Traci Good did Giuliana's hair and Daniel Deleno did the makeup.

James Corden is hosting the 2017 Grammys live at Los Angeles' Staples Center. Beyoncé, who's also performing tonight, leads all comers with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for "Lemonade" and Record of the Year for "Formation."

But first, enjoy all the action on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet with Giuliana and Ryan Seacrest!

