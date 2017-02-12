Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See the Artists and All the Fashion You Cannot Miss on Music's Biggest Night

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Ah, Grammys night. When the artists get going and the fashion gets wild.

We're expecting no less from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center, what with Beyoncé, AdeleLady Gaga, Katy Perry, The WeekndDemi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Carrie Underwood being on the fabulously long list of performers in attendance.

We'll have pictures of every star who walks the red carpet in our arrivals gallery, which we'll be updating throughout the night so you don't miss one look, be it glam, out there (you will be seeing a gown studded with actual CDs) or as original as an egg being ferried along by a handful of hunky helpers.

You just never know what's gonna happen at the Grammys.

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Beyoncé leads the entire field with nine nominations, while Drake, Rihanna and Kanye Westare hot on her heels with eight apiece. 

The Late Late Show's James Corden is making his Grammy Awards hosting debut and we can't wait to see what the man who has rocked the world with "Carpool Karaoke" has in store for music's biggest night.

Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrestare bringing you all the action on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

