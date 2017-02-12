2017 BAFTA Awards: Complete List of Winners

Dale Robinette
La La Land led the 2017 BAFTA Awards nominations with 11 nods, but it didn't take home those 11 trophies, but it did pick up Best Film. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in the musical, Damien Chazelle took home the award for Best Director, and it also won for Best Original Music, but it failed to pick up wins in the other categories.
Stephen Fry hosted the evening for the 12th time. This year's award show, which took place at Royal Albert Hall, also happened to be celebrating its 70th anniversary. Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived to add a little bit of royalty to Hollywood's big night, and of course looked as regal as ever.
Like any award show, host Fry began the evening with some jokes about some of the nominees, including Casey Affleck, calling him "one of the best actors in his family."
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film: La La Land
Best British Film in 2017: I, Daniel Blake
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel, Lion
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Film Not in the English Language: Son of Saul
Best Documentary: 13th
Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies, Lion
Best Editing: John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Production Design: Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine, Jackie
Best Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Sound: Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival
Best Special Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones and Adam Valdez, The Jungle Book
Best British Short Animation: A Love Story
Best British Short Film: Home
The EE Rising Star Award: Tom Holland
Best Original Music: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017: Under the Shadow, Babak Anvari (writer/director), and Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh (producers)