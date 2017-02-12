Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Ready to Hang With Hollywood at 2017 BAFTA Awards

Kensington Palace's Instagram shared a video of the royal couple arriving and chatting with other attendees. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the #eebaftas, where The Duke as President, is supporting the very best of British creative talent," the caption read .

La La Land leads the nominations with 11 nods, so we'll just have to wait and see if they prove if Damien Chazelle 's musical will sweep at the British award show.

A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:47am PST

The 70th Annual BAFTA Film Awards take place at Royal Albert Hall, where Stephen Fry is set to host for the 12th time.

The royal couple are attending the 2017 BAFTA Awards, where Prince William is set to present the Fellowship Award. The Duchess of Cambridge didn't seem to mind the cold weather, as she opted for an off-the-shoulder floral-printed gown. She paired her dress with gorgeous teardrop earrings, looking as gorgeous as ever and very ready to hang with Hollywood. Wills looked handsome in a classic tuxedo.

