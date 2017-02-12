Jamie Lynn Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Gives an Update on Maddie Aldridge Following Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge is on the mend.
After being released from the hospital Friday, Maddie is at home continuing her recovery from a horrible ATV accident. Maddie's grandmother, Lynne Spears, gave fans an update on Instagram Sunday morning as to how her 8-year-old granddaughter is doing.
"I really don't know how to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you who have prayed continuous prayers for Maddie at this very difficult time!" Lynne wrote. "Thank you, God bless you and I know that the huge outflow of Prayers created this miracle and has humbled my family and I! Maddie is doing great and getting better everyday!!"
The positive update comes on the heels of what was a trying and emotional time for the Spears family. Aldridge was riding in an ATV in Kentwood, La. last Sunday when it flipped over and into a pond. According to multiple reports, the little girl was submerged under water for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to a nearby hospital. In the days that followed Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn and Lynne asked fans for prayers to help their little girl get through everything. Fortunately, the prayers were answered.
Jamie Lynn and husband Jamie Watson shared a photo of Maddie leaving the hospital on a helicopter Friday.
"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," the couple wrote. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."
While Maddie heals it appears life has started to return to normal, as Britney attended The Recording Academy's annual Salute to Industry Icons gala Saturday with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Brit Brit walked the carpet solo while her beau entered the party at the Beverly Hilton unnoticed through another entrance. Once inside, the two sat next to each other at their table, holding hands and sharing a few kisses throughout the evening.