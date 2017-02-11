Lady Gaga Prepares for the 2017 Grammys With an Epic Dance Party in Her Closet

Lady Gaga is dancing like no one's watching! (Except for her 22 million Instagram followers...)

The Joanne pop artist shared a glimpse of what an average Saturday in the life is like for her, and even when she's not electrifying the Super Bowl halftime show or selling millions of records, Gaga can't stop performing. She shared multiple videos to Instagram of herself busting a move from inside her closet, which is stacked from floor to ceiling with her signature wardrobe pieces.

Dressed casually in a pair of denim cutoffs, graphic T-shirt and baseball cap, Gaga lipsyncs to her hit ballad "Million Reasons" while parading through racks of clothing and shelves of shoes. "Millions Reasons dance party in my closet," she captioned one video.