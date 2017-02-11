Britney Spears Enjoys "Family Time" With Her Sons After Niece Maddie Aldridge Returned Home Following ATV Accident

Britney Spears is spending time with those who matter most.
As her niece Maddie Aldridge recovers from serious injuries sustained during a recent ATV accident, the pop superstar enjoyed her Saturday afternoon with sons, Sean and Jayden Federline. The trio soaked up the sun while taking a dip in the pool, posing for a sweet photo later shared to Spears' Instagram. "Family time," she captioned the moment.
Over the past week, the Spears family endured quite a trying time as Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter remained hospitalized through Friday morning. Aldridge was riding in an ATV in Kentwood, La. last Sunday when it flipped over and into a pond. According to multiple reports, the little girl was submerged under water for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.
In the following days, Britney and other members of her famous family shared updates regarding Maddie's progress and asked fans for prayers.
Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson, Maddie's stepfather, shared an incredibly positive update yesterday, revealing that their child would continue recovering from the comfort of her home.
"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," the couple wrote alongside a photo of Maddie smiling while sitting in a helicopter.
"Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."
Meanwhile, Spears expressed her own gratitude via Instagram. "Grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered!" Britney wrote. "Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."
E! News spoke with Dr. David Poulad from IGEA Brain and Spine about Aldridge's progress. Poulad, who did not treat the child, shared, "The fact she walked/is walking is amazing. Walking involves so many higher circuits of brain function to perform, and for all that to function means she's doing remarkably well. The fact she's a very young person plays in her favor."