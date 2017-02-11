Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Celebrate His 25th Birthday in Matching Onesies

The two, who play love interests on Scream Queens, have not commented on the nature of their relationship. They first sparked real-love romance rumors in early December after co-star Keke Palmer posted a photo of the two making out on Snapchat.

Lautner had over the past few weeks supported Lourd throughout her grief as she dealt with the losses of her mother and grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds, who died within one day of each other in December.

The actresses were honored with a joint funeral last month. Lautner accompanied Lourd at the service. A week later, the two vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.