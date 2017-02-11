This Is What We Think Celebs Are Saying Front Row at New York Fashion Week

Once you sit in the front row at New York Fashion Week, you can for sure call yourself a success.
You've made it.
The front row at NYFW is as exclusive as it gets. Regulars include Anna Wintour (with her iconic sunglasses), Diane Kruger, Jamie Chung, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker—a.k.a. the trendsetters of the fashion industry. Without a large following, influential relationships and great style, you can kiss your front-row dreams good-bye.
We get it: We can't all be front-row stunners, but there's nothing wrong with daydreaming. And that's what we did.
We can only imagine what's being said when these VIPs get together. So, we took a guess. Keep checking our Front Row Ad-libs gallery, as we'll be refreshing it throughout the week!
