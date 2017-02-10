Olivia Palermo Shares 3 Ways to Get the High-Fashion Look for Less

When it comes to fashion week, there are ways to get the look without going for broke.
Just ask Olivia Palermo , street-style star and a NYFW veteran.
"I always say it's really about proportions," the fashion expert told E! News. "Find a great tailor or your local dry cleaner. Play with different textures and patterns."
The Banana Republic global style ambassador shared three ways to mix high fashion with low-end pieces for an entirely elevated look. Watch the video above to learn her savvy tips.
Banana Republic
For example, Olivia layered a $148 Banana Republic red dress over a classic black turtleneck you probably already have in your closet. Top it off with a leather jacket or motorcycle boots and a thick, leather belt and you'll be sure to make a statement.
The takeaway: Buy one statement piece and accessorize it with what you already own. "Shop your closet," advised the pro.
Banana Republic
When in doubt, Olivia's everyday uniform—cropped leather trousers, a cashmere sweater, sneakers and a statement jacket—won't do you wrong.
