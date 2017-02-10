What Celebs Wear to Party With E! News at New York Fashion Week

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
When it comes to dressing for NYFW events, the celebs at the E!+ELLE+NYFW: The Shows Kick-off party did not disappoint.
We co-hosted a star-studded event in NYC to celebrate the most fashionable week of the year. Aside from the shimmery balloons and gorgeous fern installation, the venue was filled with authentic pieces from the Andy Warhol @ Christie's exhibit, flowing drinks and up-beat hits.
The party would not be complete without some seriously stylish designers and celebs. Guests included Louisa Warwick, Shaun White, Cynthia Rowley, Morgan Stewartand more.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Everyone came in their fashion week's best. But we have to highlight three particularly well-dressed guests, who set the bar for NYFW parties to come. Keep reading to see the style tips we learned from them.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cruella de Vil would be proud. Stassi Schroeder's perfectly-fit WAYF jumpsuit had the Vanderpump Rules star looking poised for the occasion. The black-and-white fur shawl adds the right amount of spunk to this sophisticated outfit. When it comes to hair and beauty for an elegant look, it's best to keep things subtle in order to maintain a clean-cut style.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NeNe Leakes looked party-ready in a flattering bodycon dress with some daring slits. The lace-up heels make this outfit a hot combination.
Wondering how to finish off a sexy ensemble with a classy touch? Add a solid-colored clutch to bring balance the delicate details in the dress and shoes.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
One can never go wrong dressed in black. Model Soo Joo Park was simply chic in a mini cut-out dress paired with edgy closed-toe buckle heels.
If you're going for the black-on-black look like Soo Joo, a metallic accessory (such as the model's silver choker) makes a statement without taking away too much attention from your clothes.
For more style inspiration, click here to see what celebs are strutting on the streets this fashion week!
Follow us on Instagram and Snapchat at @StyleCollective for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and live updates from New York Fashion Week!