Inside Scott Disick and Chris Brown's Unlikely Friendship

These bros are loyal!
There's no question that Scott Disick and Chris Brown cross paths with a whole lot of famous figures. But time after time, these two Hollywood stars have found themselves running into each other at a variety of events.
In fact, it has helped create a public friendship some may have never saw coming.
As Grammy weekend unofficially kicked off Thursday night, the duo was spotted catching up at Hollywood hot spot CATCH LA. According to a source, Scott and Chris hung out with a group of guys at dinner before heading to 1OAK LA where they were joined by a few ladies.
It's just one of their many night outs that have been occurring on and off since 2015.
When Chris held his listening party for his album Royalty, Scott was there to support his close friend.
When Kylie Jenner celebrated her 19th birthday party at The Nice Guy in July, Scott and Chris arrived within minutes. On other occasions, Kylie's boyfriend Tyga has also joined the duo for dinner outings.
And while the pair each have different careers—Scott is a reality star while Chris is a Grammy winner—they both share an interest in fashion. Back in November, the pair traveled to the Fear of God clothing launch.
And when Chris filmed the music video for his track "Picture Me Rollin," he wanted his good pal to host a house party filled with scantily clad women. Don't worry; this shindig was for filming purposes only.
One thing that can't go unnoticed is the pair's bond regardless of what is playing out in their respective personal lives.
When Scott is going through ups and downs with Kourtney Kardashian, Chris is likely facing headlines involving his ex Karrueche Tran.
And in between all their late-night outings and travels around the world, we can't forget to mention one factor that bonds these two together.
Both Scott and Chris are proud dads to children that take precedence over any guys' night out.
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua