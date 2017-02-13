2 Valentine's Day-Themed Makeup Looks That Are Beyond Sweet

Who doesn't love a good theme?

That's right: Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Sure you can expect flowers, chocolates and other lavish gifts, but it's also prime time to treat yourself to a very special V-Day makeup look. And who better to ask than celeb makeup artist Mai Quynh who's worked with the Oscar-nominated Emma Stone, Daisy Ridley and Chloe Grace Moretz, to show you two non-cheesy ways to do it.

The pro loves a good theme as much as you do, so she stopped by the E! FreeSTYLE set to share her favorite flirty looks.