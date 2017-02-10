Kendall Jenner Experienced a Full-Circle Moment With Naomi Campbell at New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner is one busy woman this week.
As winter New York Fashion Week heats up, the 21-year-old supermodel is spending her days strutting the catwalks in all kinds of couture getups, including Thursday night's La Perla show, which she closed in a sheer gown.
While it seems like the perfect ensemble for a sexy night in on Valentine's Day, the beauty assured E! News' Zuri Hall the entire collection was also made with comfort in mind.
"Everything is so comfortable. That was like [Creative Director Julia Haart's] goal with everything. To make you look hot and make you look good, but at the same time, be very comfortable, so she's killing it," Jenner told E! News exclusively.
"Everything is stretch. I want to destroy the concept that woman should be cute or comfortable," Haart explained to Hall. "You should be both." Amen to that!
Since the holiday is coming up on Tuesday, is the young star able to squeeze any plans in outside of the fashion realm? "I will be working, and then I don't know what I'm going to do after," she said. "Hopefully something."
In the meantime, she has her fellow fashionistas and famous family to keep her company in between rounds on the runway. As the years pass, fashion week has turned into a bit of a family reunion for the reality star.
"It used to just be like a couple of my family members, but I feel like everyone always comes out now, which is really nice because it's fun. It's like almost our time we get to spend together because I'm never home anymore," she said.
As her career in the fashion industry continues to surge, there are still some moments that make Jenner do a double take—including walking in a show with Naomi Campbell.
"The fact that she's opening and I'm closing is also the biggest honor ever, because I've been watching her since I was a kid," she said.
In addition to catching up with siblings and strutting with industry greats, once all of the fashion weeks have finished, Jenner says it's time to eat. Her favorite fashion week cheat food?
"Since we'll be in Paris, probably Ferdi," she revealed. "I'm going to spill the beans on all the good places. It's a tiny little burger spot in Paris. It's really good—and Fire Churros, too."