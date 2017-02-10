Romeo Santos Announces Surprise Pop-Up Shows for Fans

Are you ready Romeo Santos fans?

The bachatero will be treating fans to surprise concerts in various cities, but they're completely unexpected.

"How are you Romeistas? I want to do something special for all of you for the month love and friendship. What came to mind? Pop-up shows. What are pop-up shows? They're surprise-style concerts, totally exclusive. How will you know about them?" the singer explained. "You guys just have to be alert, because I'll be announcing on social media and Tidal where I'll go to, but it'll be the same day as the event. I'm going to pick several cities and all that you guys have to do, my fans, is just stay tuned. It's that simple."