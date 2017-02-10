Will Arnett Prank Called a Toy Store as Lego Batman: The Result Was Epic

Will Arnett, who once again is voicing the Caped Crusader in Lego form in The Lego Batman Movie, stopped by BBC Radio 1's The Matt Edmondson Show and did a hilarious segment where he didn't drop character once--including when he called a toy store and proceeded to have an entire conversation starting each sentence with the next consecutive letter in the alphabet.
"Are you open today?" "Because I'm looking for some toys." "Can't tell you what it's called...can't remember." And so on.
The actor does manage to make it through the entire alphabet, even finding a way to work "xylophone" into the conversation when he came to the notoriously difficult letter X. After completing the challenge, Arnett signs off with a reminder that Batman's superpower is "his mind," saying Spider-Man is just a "punk kid who got bitten by a spider."
Peter Parker may disagree, but...that's Marvel's problem.
The Lego Batman Movie, in theaters today, is jam-packed with characters from the DC Comics world—some of whose voices you just may well recognize—including Batman's trusty sidekick Robin (Michael Cera), Superman (Channing Tatum), Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate), the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and Gotham City Mayor McCaskill (Mariah Carey).
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.