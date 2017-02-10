An Inside Look at La Perla Fall 2017: Kendall Jenner, Coffee Breaks & Julia Haart's Musings

Now this is VIP access.
We do our best to give you real-time updates, the lowdown on the best beauty looks and celeb sightings from NYFW. Sometimes, though, we miss the candid behind-the-scenes moments that make fashion week so interesting—the coffee breaks, the walk-throughs, the fittings with mega-models.
Luckily, Julia Haart, creative director of La Perla, captured the raw moments we missed leading up to one of the most anticipated shows of fashion week. We get to see what it's like to throw a runway show in the middle of snow storm, show production, working with Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell—all from Julia's perspective.
JP Yim/Getty Images for La Perla
"For a woman to feel beautiful she has to be comfortable in her own skin. Clothing should not restrict you. It should empower you," the creative director told E! News. "Honestly, the idea is that I want women to be feminine feminist. You don't have to be masculine to be a feminist. Think Naomi, who is such a powerful woman, to Kendall, who is beautiful, easy-going. That's effortless. I was telling the women backstage to own it. Own it! You don't need to be serious."
You might've caught the pastel pink and blue nail work courtesy of Zoya, our interview with Kendall and her Christy Turlington-inspired bob and even spotted Gwyneth Paltrow and Teyana Taylor in the front row, but here's what it's like to be Julia Haart for a day at fashion week.
Told you this was good access.
