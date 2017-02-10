An Inside Look at La Perla Fall 2017: Kendall Jenner, Coffee Breaks & Julia Haart's Musings

Now this is VIP access.

We do our best to give you real-time updates, the lowdown on the best beauty looks and celeb sightings from NYFW. Sometimes, though, we miss the candid behind-the-scenes moments that make fashion week so interesting—the coffee breaks, the walk-throughs, the fittings with mega-models.

Luckily, Julia Haart, creative director of La Perla, captured the raw moments we missed leading up to one of the most anticipated shows of fashion week. We get to see what it's like to throw a runway show in the middle of snow storm, show production, working with Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell—all from Julia's perspective.