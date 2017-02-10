Paris Jackson, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and More Stars Announced as Presenters at 2017 Grammys

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Oscars 2011

Oscars 2017 Performers List Includes Justin Timberlake and John Legend, Who Will Bring the La La Land Magic

Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas

Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas' Fifty Shades Darker Duet ''Bom Bidi Bom'' Should Be Added to Your Weekend Playlist Right Now

Rita Ora, Fifty Shades

Rita Ora Watch: A Scientific Breakdown of Her Every Move in Fifty Shades Darker

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Somehow the 2017 Grammy Awards just became even more star-studded!

The Recording Academy announced the presenters at Sunday's award show, and it's certainly an A-list lineup. Paris Jackson, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Kelly Clarkson, Laverne Cox, Jason Derulo, Céline Dion, DNCE, Halsey, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Snoop Dogg and John Travolta are all slated to hand out the coveted gramophones on music biggest night.

Previously announced performers include BeyoncéAdeleBruno MarsThe WeekndLady Gaga, Katy PerryKelsea Ballerini and Demi Lovato. There will also be tributes to late icons Prince and George Michael.

Read

E! Live 360: Experience the Grammys Red Carpet Like Never Before

Paris Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, DNCE, Camila Cabello

LILLY LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images, Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for iHeart Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV, Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic

Paris' appearance at the Grammys will be her first major event since news broke that she will be making her acting debut on Fox's Star later this year. Michael Jackson's daughter will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva (Sharlene Taulé) and Star (Jude Demorest) into pushing some boundaries, according to the official casting announcement.

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Paris wants to feel the limelight in her veins considering she's the King of Pop's daughter. She's been slowly making her way into the spotlight more and more, recently flying to Paris for an editorial fashion shoot. With a fashion campaign, a TV guest spot and a slot at the Grammys, the 18-year-old starlet is well on her way to stepping into her father's successful shoes.

TAGS/ 2017 Grammys , Grammys , Paris Jackson , Top Stories , Awards , Céline Dion , Camila Cabello , The Chainsmokers , Kelly Clarkson , Jason Derulo , Laverne Cox , DNCE , Taraji P. Henson , Nick Jonas , Jennifer Lopez , Tim McGraw , Faith Hill , , Gina Rodriguez , Ryan Seacrest , Snoop Dogg , John Travolta
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again