Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Aldridge Is All Smiles as She's Released From Hospital After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge is headed home after suffering serious injuries in an ATV accident.

The 8-year-old was released from a hospital and left with her family via helicopter. Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson, Maddie's stepfather, revealed the news Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo showing the child sitting in the aircraft and smiling, with her mom standing by front of the open door and smiling as well.

"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," the couple wrote. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."