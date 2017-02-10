TGIT Forever! ABC Renews Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder

TG for TGIT.
Prepare for another year of making no plans aside from live-tweeting and making an indent on your couch on Thursday nights because the entire TGIT line-up has been renewed for another season, ABC announced on Friday. Praise, Shonda Rhimes!
Grey's Anatomy will be returning for its 14th (!) season, while Scandal and its gladiators will return for its seventh outing of political drama and How to Get Away With Murder will be heading into it fourth season. Feel free to break out the celebratory tequila shots and popcorn at any time.
"Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I'm thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.
After Scandal's sixth season was delayed by Kerry Washington's real-life pregnancy, the TGIT line-up returned on ABC on Jan. 26, and proved to be a winning trio for the network. The line-up has led the night in ratings in the adults 18-49 demo, with Grey's actually taking the title of ABC's highest rated show in the all-important demo.
Aside from the entire TGIT line-up, ABC has also picked up The Middle for another season.
Grey's Anatomy airs at 8 p.m., Scandal at 9 p.m., and How to Get With Murder airs at 10 p.m. on Thursdays on ABC.