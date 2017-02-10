Gigi Hadid and Other Real Housewives Kids Showcase Fab Styles at New York Fashion Week Shows

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were not the only Real Housewives kids to rock a runway during New York Fashion Week.
The models, the 21 and 20-year-old daughters of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, walked the catwalk in Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2017 Ready-to-Wear Tommyland fashion show, which took place Wednesday in California, on the Venice Beach boardwalk. The participants wore items from designer's second Tommy x Gigi collection.
"It was such a joy watching these 50 beautiful hardworking young women from many different countries unite and together create a show that was on fire........... #GirlPower #Unity #Diversity @tommyxgigi #Togetherness #ProudMommyTimesFifty," Yolanda, who attended the show, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Gigi walking the runway in a patchwork tank maxi dress front of the other models and holding a bouquet of yellow roses.
Delilah Belle Hamlin, 18, and Amelia Hamlin, 15, and their mother Lisa Rinna, a soap star who made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during season four more than two years ago, sat front row, wearing sporty Hilfiger apparel. The teens, whose father is Rinna's husband and actor Harry Hamlin, did not walk the runway. Delilah took part in the designer's show last fall.
"I just love these looks #Tommyland @tommyxgigi ♥♥ #MeAndMyGirls #proudmama," Rinna wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, in New York City, Mason Grammer walked the runway at the Malan Breton Collection fall/winter 2017 fashion show Thursday. The 15-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer and ex-husband and Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer had also taken part in the brand's fashion show last fall.
"Proud of my girl @mason.grammer walking today for @malanbreton #nyfw," Camille, who attended Thursday's event, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Mason walking the runway in a white floral silk gown.
"Thank you again @malanbreton for letting me be apart of this amazing experience. #stylefw #malanbreton," Mason said on her own page.