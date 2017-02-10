Larry Birkhead Looks Back at Anna Nicole Smith's Legacy 10 Years Later and Discusses Life With Daughter Dannielynn

Nearly a decade after Anna Nicole Smith's passing, Larry Birkhead is looking back on the legacy his former love left behind and opening up about the daughter they share.

Larry opens up to ABC News' 20/20 Friday night about Anna's untimely death and how she had always wanted a baby girl. She ultimately got her wish but didn't live to see her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, grow up.

"Anna always wanted a little girl, that was her dream," Larry says. "She went from city to city, as far back [as] the '90s, and she would collect outfits from all these road trips...and hope that one day that she could dress her in all these frilly outfits."

The father of one, who resides in Kentucky with his daughter, says Anna and Dannielynn have more in common than just their looks—although that certainly doesn't go unnoticed.