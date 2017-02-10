Does the Fifty Shades Darker Book Match the Big Screen? Here Are the Moments Missing From the Movie

Fifty Shades Darker...and a bit different.

As the second installment of the Fifty Shades series heats up theaters all over the country today, fans of E.L. James' BDSM-centered romance will reunite with moody magnate Christian Grey and the woman who turned his glossy world upside down, Anastasia Steele.

While the sequel promises plenty of the bedroom behavior that made the first film one of the biggest at the box office, a few changes were made to make the transition from the written word to the film. Before you turn 50 shades of red, the film's director James Foley insisted there was a reason for the changes.